CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Education approved a $128 million budget Tuesday that will be presented to Allegany County officials for review next week.
School board members approved the budget by unanimous vote at their regular meeting at the Central Office on Washington Street.
Larry McKenzie, chief financial officer for Allegany County Public Schools, said “the superintendent’s budget is 1.2% less than last year’s budget.”
The budget, which could still undergo changes based on Maryland General Assembly actions and Allegany County government review, could ultimately become the final 2024 fiscal year budget.
School systems in each of Maryland’s counties are typically funded by a mix of state and local government contributions. According to McKenzie, the budget is estimated to consist of contributions of $34.2 million from the county and $92.5 million from the state.
McKenzie said the school system will not have to dip into its savings, known as the general fund balance, to cover any expenditures.
“The administration and finance has done a great job,” said board member Tammy Fraley. “That is something that every year we try is to get a balanced budget without having to use the fund balance and I appreciate it.”
McKenzie said the BOE plans to enhance security in schools.
“We will be hiring some additional security officers within the budget, which will bring us up to a total of 17 (officers),” said McKenzie.
The largest expenditure in the budget, McKenzie said, is $76 million for salaries and wages.
Transportation costs have fallen by $246,000 as a result of fuel and supply cost stabilization, while increases in the budget include $253,000 for utilities and $1 million for health care claims.
Larger capital projects undertaken include improvements to the Mountain Ridge weight room and locker room, Fort Hill boiler upgrades, and a field house project at Allegany. Those projects are paid for primarily from the BOE’s general fund balance, McKenzie said, as opposed to requests from the county or state for funding.
At the Center for Career & Technical Education, McKenzie said plans are to add resources for the agricultural program and upgrades for vehicles for auto tech, which include two electric cars as well as diesel- and gas-powered autos.
Representatives with the school board will meet with Allegany County officials at 1:10 p.m. March 23 to present the budget request.
