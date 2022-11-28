When asked if any books were banned, Allegany County Public Schools officials pointed to policies.
“There are two policies and regulations related to it,” ACPS Public Information Officer Mia Cross said via email.
The first talks of the School Library Bill of Rights, as adopted by the American Library Association.
It outlines the school library’s responsibility, including to provide materials on opposing sides of controversial issues, and representative of “the many religious, ethnic, and cultural groups and their contributions to our American heritage.”
Additionally, it states principal should be placed above personal opinion and “reason above prejudice in the selection of materials of the highest quality in order to assure a comprehensive collection appropriate for the users of the library.”
Each ACPS school librarian will recommend materials that must be cleared for purchase by the principal and approved by the superintendent.
The second policy, a very wordy 15-step document, addresses library books questioned by a parent, student or staff member.
In those cases, “resolution begins at the school level with the Inquiry and/or Reconsideration Procedure,” it states and describes steps that include a school level committee to render a decision in writing to the person filing the reconsideration request.
“The school level committee shall maintain a file of all reconsideration forms received at the school level and shall forward a copy of the completed form and the written decision to the content coordinator, the Coordinator of School Libraries and the Director of Instruction,” it states.
“This decision will be final and not subject to further challenge for that school for the remainder of the school year in which the challenge originated, unless the decision is appealed and overturned at a higher level.”
The policy describes higher levels to include first the ACPS superintendent, then school board, followed by a hearing examiner appointed by the school board.
At that point, the process will be final “unless the decision is appealed and overturned at a higher level,” the policy states, but doesn’t provide additional detail.
Garrett County
“We do not have a banned book list,” Mark Greene, manager of communications and public relations for Garrett County Public Schools, said via email and provided multiple links to the school system’s policies.
“We employ a selection and disposal process as explained in the policy,” he said.
One policy states GCPS provides students with instructional materials that represent literary quality, appeal to students, excellence in format, authenticity of content and suitability for a wide range in reading and viewing abilities represented on each level.
Practice of making materials of a sensitive nature directly available to students “should be approved by the principal,” it states.
GCPS also has a form staff, parents and students may use to request reconsideration of curriculum and instructional materials.
The form includes questions: “What is objectionable regarding the item and why?” and “Is there educational merit to the item?”
The completed form is sent to a GCPS review committee for consideration.
