BOWLING GREEN — Quick action by neighbors who helped control an outside deck fire Sunday at a Bowling Green home is credited with keeping it from spreading inside the structure, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The 1:37 p.m. fire at 12103 Marigold Ave. SW caused about $25,000 damage to the deck and adjoining wall of the property owned by Tim Uhl and occupied by Jimmy Ortiz, investigators said. Ortiz was not home at the time of the fire.
Investigators said discarded smoking materials caused the blaze, which was brought under control by Bowling Green firefighters in about 5 minutes.
The fire marshal's office said neighbors used extinguishers and a garden hose to contain the flames prior to the arrival of firefighters.
