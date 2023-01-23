BOWMAN'S ADDITION — A fire of an unknown nature displaced the occupants of a residence on Wood Rose Avenue in Bowman's Addition early Monday.
The occupants reportedly escaped the 3:44 a.m. fire that extended through the roof just prior to the arrival of Bowman's Addition Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding companies, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The occupants were provided emergency assistance by the American Red Cross before relocating with family or friends.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Assistance at the scene was provided by Cumberland Fire Department and volunteer fire companies from Bedford Road, Bowling Green, Baltimore Pike, Corriganville, LaVale, Wiley Ford and Ridgeley. An Allegany County DES ambulance and LaVale Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.
In another residential incident, no injuries were reported in an oven fire just before 7 p.m. Sunday on Wood Street in Cresaptown. The blaze was quickly controlled by the Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department, according to Roger Bennett, DES deputy director.
