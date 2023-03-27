CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Bridal Showcase 2023 opens its doors on Sunday at the Allegany County fairgrounds.
The event, which will be held at the multipurpose building, is hosted by the Cumberland Times-News and Allegany Magazine.
The first face-to-face Showcase since 2019, it opens at noon and carries on to 3 p.m., offering three hours of fun and information for the bride or groom to be, moms and dads, wedding planners or just anyone who likes to taste great food and look at beautiful things.
”We are looking forward to seeing the brides in person this year,” Times-News and Allegany Magazine Advertising Director Don Watson said. “We have a variety of vendors to make their weddings everything they hope it will be.
Attendees can review reception venues, like the historic Women’s Civic Club headquarters at 515 Washington St. Caterers offer samples of their wares. But foods are not the only scents that will permeate the hall. Colognes and creams and other cosmetics to make you feel and look your best will be available.
DJs and photographers will be on hand to discuss their services. Cake designers such as Simply Cakes by Ellie will show off their designs. In just those few hours on Sunday afternoon, the Showcase allows attendees to investigate the main criteria on everyone’s bridal to-do list — and maybe even strike some of them off.
At 3 p.m., all attendees can take their seats for the always much-awaited Bridal Fashion Show. Sponsored by Larenas this year, the fashion show features a stunning parade of gowns for brides, bridesmaids and their attendants as well as the best looks for the groom and his groomsmen.
Unlike last year’s free virtual Showcase, this year, tickets are required. All tickets include admission to the event, admission to the bridal fashion show, and a free one-year subscription to Allegany Magazine. Go to cumberlandbridal.com to purchase your tickets for $10 through April 1. Tickets are also available for $12 at the door.
