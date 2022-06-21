FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Layla Shreve, 14, and her brother, Owen Shreve, 12, are raising market farm animals as 4-H projects, later to be auctioned at the Mineral County Fair, which is happening this week.
The Shreves live on a farm near Keyser. Both are members of the Klover Krusaders 4-H Club. They began raising their pigs during the first week of March.
Layla named her pig “Blossom,” and Owen calls his “Pepper.” Each also has a steer at the fair.
“It’s hard work. You have to pay attention to the animals. You need to walk them, feed them and water them daily,” said Layla.
The pigs eat commercially produced pellets and mashed food, Layla said.
“In the hot weather, they don’t eat as well, or eat as much as what we give them,” she said.
“We bathe them and clean their pens,” she said.
“The hardest part is getting it to walk,” Owen Shreve said. Asked if the animals understand what the handler says, he said, “Sometimes.”
A short “whip” is used to control the animals by “tapping them on the side,” Layla Shreve said.
“Our mom, dad and grandparents help," Layla Shreve said, and that includes feeding.
Layla Shreve said the experience of raising animals is important because “you learn to be responsible and can handle different opportunities."
Layla Shreve will attend Keyser High School in the coming school year, while her brother will be a student at Keyser Middle School.
Layla Shreve plans to join the National FFA Organization at school. She’s considering the possibility of farming as a career, but really wants to be a teacher in elementary school. Owen Shreve said he is "thinking about it."
Layla Shreve named her steer “Jingle” because he was born on Christmas. Owen named his steer “Storm” because he is “very energetic.”
Youth who raise farm animals know they will go to market at the end of the fair and don’t think of them as pets. “But it’s hard to let them go,” Layla Shreve said.
The Mineral County 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. and will be an in-person auction. More information is available by calling 304-788-3621.
The fair continues through Saturday.
