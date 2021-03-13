shed fire

A brush fire spread to a shed Friday, March 12, 2021, on Redwood Street in Cresaptown.

 Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

CRESAPTOWN — A brush fire that spread to a nearby shed Friday night on Redwood Street was extinguished by firefighters.

Cresaptown firefighters were dispatched by the Allegany County 911 Center at 7:05 p.m. for a reported brush fire and found a shed on fire. Numerous area companies were called to assist Cresaptown crews.

Dry conditions Friday also led to a brush fires on Hawthorne Avenue in Cumberland, Mount Savage Road and McKenzie Tower Road. A large woods fire in Hardy County, West Virginia, drew firefighters from three states to South Fork Road near Moorefield, including volunteers from Allegany and Mineral counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video