CUMBERLAND, Md. — Republican Del. Jason Buckel, minority leader in Maryland’s House of Delegates, says he favors a limit on the number of recreational marijuana retail licenses awarded across the state.
Buckel spoke at a pre-legislative luncheon held Thursday at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club. He expressed concerns with the possibility of having recreational cannabis shops throughout the community.
The General Assembly will be developing regulations for adult use in the coming session, which begins Jan. 11, as well as exploring the distribution of retail licenses.
“What will everybody think if you have 13 of them (in Allegany County)?” said Buckel. “Will everybody be so happy about it?”
Buckel is a member of the District 1 legislative delegation, which includes Senator-elect Mike McKay and Delegates-elect Jim Hinebaugh and Terry Baker. The delegation members spoke on several current issues at the event, which was sponsored by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce.
Jeremy Irons, committee chair who served as moderator, posed the question on cannabis.
“Recreational cannabis, obviously it passed a referendum in November,” Irons said. “What are the next steps in the process ... as far as establishing the guidelines on it?”
“All of the regulatory, tax and licensing of what recreational cannabis will look like is still up in the air,” said Buckel. “Until we implement a licensing scheme, then there will be places where you can go and legally purchase it.”
Buckel said he hopes established medical cannabis producers and dispensaries are not hurt by a large influx of recreational marijuana sales shops.
Buckel said medical cannabis growers like Grow West MD in Cumberland have invested more than $25 million establishing their businesses. In addition, two dispensaries operate in Cumberland.
“It has generally been a good thing for Allegany County. It is probably been the largest employer in our area in the last 10 to 12 years,” he said. “We have all learned to live in Allegany County, really Allegany and Garrett (counties) ... with two medical marijuana dispensaries. It seemed to work out fine.
“What will everybody think if we have 13 of them. And you have three on Main Street, Frostburg, when we are doing the Storybook Christmas parade and we’re walking down with the kids. And we have three on National Highway in LaVale and one a block away from your kid’s elementary school in Cresaptown. Will everybody be so happy with marijuana at that point?”
Buckel said he wants a limit placed on the number of licenses issued.
“I want to make sure that the medical cannabis folks get a fair shake to make sure they get those recreational licenses so they are not excluded from the process. There are a lot of big issues to be decided,” he said.
Irons asked about employer liability if an employee is injured or injuries someone while intoxicated operating machinery or vehicles.
“From an employer perspective, and worry about the guidelines, what is the exposure and liability that (they) will all have on the job particularly in a dangerous environment?,” asked Irons.
Buckel said, “You can prevent people from being intoxicated, just like with alcohol, but it is much more difficult to prove and verify that someone is under the influence of marijuana than it is alcohol. We have a test for alcohol. We have a standard. There is no such standard for marijuana. That is a big issue.”
Irons said employers have some federal guidelines, with cannabis being illegal on the federal level, that will offer businesses some protections. However, he said that could change.
“Just from the business side at the federal level they have talked about decriminalizing it,” said Irons. “My hunch is in the next three years that is probably going to happen. At that point no one will have any coverage from the liability side. So keep beating that drum from the business side of things; it’s a big concern.”
