CUMBERLAND — Del. Jason Buckel was re-elected minority leader Wednesday by the House of Delegates Republican caucus.
Buckel (R-Allegany County) ran with Del. Haven Shoemaker (R-Carroll County), who will serve as minority whip. Buckel and Shoemaker garnered 78% of the vote from the 42-member caucus.
"I was very honored to receive that show of confidence from my colleagues," Buckel said Thursday. "It went pretty much to form. We prevailed by a 2-to-1 margin and I think our caucus is ready to move forward."
The Maryland General Assembly will convene in Annapolis on Jan. 12.
"Everything went smoothly and it was respectful," said Del. Mike McKay (R-Allegany). "... We had an overwhelming majority of people decide they wanted Jason to continue as our leader as we start this session in another two weeks."
Buckel had received at least one challenge to his leadership after recents incidents emerged involving the delegate. Stemming from a domestic dispute, Buckel was charged with two count of harassment by a friend of his estranged wife, who alleged Buckel sent him threatening messages. The charges were dropped within a few days.
In October, Buckel was part of a brief effort by some lawmakers from Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties seeking to place a referendum on the ballot asking voters if they would favor Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties leaving Maryland and joining West Virginia. After receiving significant criticism, he issued a letter withdrawing his support.
Del. Chris Adams (R-Wicomico), who had been Buckel's minority whip, resigned in the wake of the incidents and challenged for the leadership position with Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's).
"I did not have the votes," Adams said Thursday.
Shoemaker had served as chief deputy minority whip since April and previously held the position of minority parliamentarian.
“It is humbling to be selected by my Republican colleagues during this tumultuous time in our state and nation,” he said via press release.
Buckel was first elected minority leader in April. He had served as chief deputy minority whip since 2017.
The legislative agenda for the Republican caucus, according to Buckel, will be rolled out in the next two weeks. He said the impact of the pandemic on education, as well as law enforcement challenges are likely to be the primary issues.
"It will be largely be focused around some criminal justice and safety initiatives and violent crime," said Buckel. "Repeat criminals seem to be thriving in a lot of places in Maryland. We will also focus on tax policy and tax cuts. We have to deal with the reality we have a spiraling cost of living in Maryland.
"We will also be looking at education and the COVID pandemic. The situation has been very hard on parents and we want to help alleviate that as well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.