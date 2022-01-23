CUMBERLAND, Md. — City officials have approved a one-year, $1.27 million contract extension with Burgmeier Hauling.
The contract represents a 3% increase for Burgmeier, which has been handling trash collection and recycling services for the city since 2014. The extension was approved during Tuesday’s City Council meeting at City Hall.
Residential trash collection bills will not be impacted.
“With the 3% trash rate increase, it is not an increase to the citizens of Cumberland,” said Morriss. “That is a rate increase for the city of Cumberland to pay Burgmeier.”
Officials said the increase is not unreasonable given the demand for more truck drivers and rising fuel costs.
“The one-year, 3% increase is a modest increase considering the economy, especially with the truck driver shortage,” said Jeff Silka, city administrator.
City officials last entered into a contract with Burgmeier Hauling in 2019 when a three-year deal was signed. It included a 30% increase, which did cause a rise in customer bills. Prior to that rate hike, Burgmeier had been receiving $940,000 per year.
When Burgmeier Hauling was hired in 2014, the company was the lowest qualified bid among three competing companies. In addition to curbside trash pickup, Burgmeier provides recycling services for co-mingled plastics, metals and glass bottles and jars, as well as mixed-paper recycling for paper, magazines, books and cardboard.
The new contract extension covers July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
