Aaron Kline returns, joins staff at Progressive Physical Therapy's Cumberland office

CUMBERLAND — Physical therapist Aaron Kline has joined the Progressive Physical Therapy Cumberland office.
Kline joined Progressive following eight years of practice in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh and Bedford, Pennsylvania. He is a 2012 graduate of St. Francis University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program. Kline and his wife were born and raised in the Cumberland area and have returned to be closer to family and friends.
Throughout his career, Kline has treated a wide variety of populations and conditions, including orthopedic injuries/surgeries, athletes, balance dysfunction, vestibular conditions/dizziness and conditions of the TMJ.
He has a special interest in treating golfers, due to his love of the sport. He holds certifications through the Titleist Performance Institute for treatment of golfers with injury and Functional Movement Screening for assessing risk of injury. Kline is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association.
For more information about Progressive Physical Therapy, visit www.progressive-pt.net.
