OAKLAND — Dr. Donald Richter, former medical director at Mountain Laurel Medical Center, was presented the Maryland Academy of Family Physicians 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his exemplary service and long-standing dedication to furthering the specialty of family medicine through excellence in care, community engagement and support of new physicians in the specialty.
The Hagerstown doctor received the honor at the academy’s annual meeting and winter refresher, held virtually. MDAFP represents over 1,600 family physicians, residents and medical students throughout the state.
Richter served as medical director at Family Healthcare of Hagerstown from 2013-2017. He was a family physician in Oakland for 28 years and ran Oakland Family Medicine. Richter was cited for his extraordinarily positive impact on medical students, residents and colleagues for four decades in Maryland.
“Dr. Richter has had an impressive career in family medicine in the community of Hagerstown and service in Western Maryland,” said MDAFP President Dr. Mozella Williams. “Dr. Richter often made time in his very busy practice to teach medical students and residents. He was a collaborator with the Western Maryland AHEC.”
The Maryland Academy of Family Physicians was established in 1948 to promote and maintain high professional and ethical standards in the practice of family medicine, to encourage young people to prepare for careers in family medicine and to help provide continuing education to family physicians.
For additional information, visit www.mdafp.org.
