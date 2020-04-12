CUMBERLAND — Registration for summer courses at Allegany College of Maryland opens April 20. Summer semester courses begin May 18 with a second five-week session starting June 23.
Fall registration opens May 4. Full-term courses for the fall semester start Aug. 24. Students may preview semester schedules for credit courses at selfservice.allegany.edu/Student/Courses.
Registration will be offered online and advising specialists are available to guide students through the course selection process.
Contact Jennifer Engelbach at jengelbach@allegany.edu to set up an email or virtual advising session.
