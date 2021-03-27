CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Nancy Adams will retire at the end of March, capping a four-decade career of caring service.
“I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone here,” Adams said. “I’ve learned so much from so many people and I will do my best to continue to pass on the lessons I’ve learned, even in retirement.”
Adams began her career as a labor and delivery charge nurse at Cumberland’s Memorial Hospital in January 1981. Over the next nearly 40 years, she rose her way through the nursing and administrative ranks at both Memorial Hospital and Western Maryland Health System.
She credits several factors to her successful career. “I loved my job,” she said. “I never once dreaded coming to work. The flexibility of being a nurse was a key factor for me. I was proud to be a part of the fabric of our culture here that has been created by so many great nurses and medical staff, as well as a support staff who all work together with the best interest of our patients in mind.”
She also passes on credit to recently retired UPMC Western Maryland President Barry Ronan, who she called a “near-perfect mentor who always promoted excellence, provided a wealth of knowledge and rewarded autonomy.” Critical too was working with an astute, contemporary Board of Directors that placed the patient first in making decisions, and both her executive team colleagues and an executive support staff that Adams said “could make anything possible.”
With her career closing, Adams said she is looking forward to many things, including spending time with her husband and their children, grandchildren, and traveling. “My husband is the love of my life and he has supported me without hesitation over these many years, and my son and daughter both have such an amazing work ethic and contribute to society in such positive ways,” she said. “We also have two granddaughters that are the joy of all our lives. I just want to take the time to recognize all of the blessings I’ve been given in a more thoughtful way, and find ways to continue to serve.”
As for what she will miss the most when she leaves her office for the last time, Adams said it will be the people above everything else. “I will miss my work family tremendously. They are all such good people.”
