WASHINGTON — American consumers spent an estimated $19.8 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday, according to data recently released by American Express, up from $19.6 billion from last year.
Data show shoppers from coast to coast made a significant impact at small businesses during the 11th annual Small Business Saturday, held Nov. 28.
Started by American Express in 2010 and co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2015, Small Business Saturday continues to provide small businesses and communities across the country with an economic boost to start the holiday shopping season.
Online shopping at small businesses on the day was up significantly, with 56% of shoppers making a purchase online, up from 43% in 2019. More than 50% of Americans who reported shopping small on the day said they supported a small business through social media by endorsing local shops or shopping at a small business because of a recommendation on social media.
“Small Business Saturday’s success is proof of the economic benefits of supporting our locally owned small businesses,” said the SBA’s acting Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Steve Bulger, who oversees the federal agency’s operations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, D.C., Maryland and Delaware. “Most survey respondents who shopped on Small Business Saturday say shopping at small, independently owned businesses supports their commitment to making purchases that have a positive social, economic, and environmental impact.”
“Small businesses are the engine of our economy in West Virginia, making up nearly 99% of all businesses, and Small Business Saturday is a time to make certain we are returning the favor and shopping small on a daily basis,” said SBA’s West Virginia District director, Karen Friel. “They employ nearly half of our workforce in West Virginia, and not only do they provide a salary to those employees, but they also support our youth and community through sponsorships and donations. I encourage you to continue to shop small, all year long, and support the small businesses owners that keep our communities running.”
The survey also demonstrates the broad awareness that the Small Business Saturday movement has raised among consumers, with 97% of shoppers recognizing the positive impact they can make by shopping small, and 85% reporting they also encouraged friends and family to do so, too.
