CUMBERLAND — Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, announced the availability of 4G LTE backup service for its business internet customers.
Supported by Altaworx, which aggregates services from two leading nationwide wireless networks, the service enhances reliability by protecting against internet interruptions. With the addition of the backup service, Atlantic Broadband’s internet service now offers a 99.9% uptime commitment through service level agreements.
“4G backup provides essential redundancy and continuity for businesses when unexpected events affect the primary internet connection,” said Matt Davis, broadband analyst and founder of Independence Research LLC. “This wireless failover solution, when paired with state-of-the-art broadband internet, ensures that businesses can continue to operate effectively even under adverse conditions.”
Atlantic Broadband’s 4G backup service seamlessly activates when the primary internet connection is interrupted, and service is returned to the primary connection automatically when connectivity is restored. Advanced messaging notifies customers of the 4G activation, as well as when the primary service is restored.
“Atlantic Broadband business customers will see enhanced levels of reliability with our new 4G LTE backup offering,” said John Romagnoli, senior director of Commercial Products, Atlantic Broadband. “This offering provides real value for our customers not only because of its automatic activation and messaging capabilities, but also because it helps us deliver the critical uptime that our customers require.”
