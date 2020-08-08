Bank adds commercial lender to team

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Clear Mountain Bank has hired Maggie Robey as a commercial lender serving the bank’s Oakland and Terra Alta markets.
Robey will assist the bank’s business and commercial customers with their commercial lending needs and offer strategic financial business solutions. She brings more than 29 years of experience in commercial and mortgage lending, retail banking, branch management and customer service.
“We’re excited to add Maggie to our talented commercial lending team,” said David M. Thomas, president and CEO of Clear Mountain Bank. “Her strong ties to the local community and her many years of banking experience are great assets that will allow us to serve our customers at the highest levels.”
Robey is a Garrett County native who serves as president of the Bloomington Fire Ladies Auxiliary and on the Compliance Committee for Mountain Laurel Medical Center. She is a member of the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Oakland Business Association.
Robey is located at Clear Mountain Bank’s Oakland office and can be reached at 301-533-2173 or mrobey@clearmountainbank.com.
