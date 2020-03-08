Ben Odom retires from National Jet after 29 years

LAVALE — After 29 years of working as a general manager for National Jet Co., Ben Odom, a resident of Fort Ashby, West Virginia, retired recently.
Odom earned his associate degree in mechanical engineering from Asheville Buncombe Technical School in North Carolina.
He joined National Jet Co. after working for BASF Fibers for 21 years in the production of spinnerets for the carpet industry. During his time at National Jet, Odom helped provide stability between a shift in owners and worked with the owner to make key personnel decisions, equipment and process purchases as well as marketing decisions.
Odom said that he is “looking forward to seeing the exciting things that are in store for the future of National Jet Co.” and plans on staying up to date on company milestones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.