CUMBERLAND — More than 75 BFS Foods locations in the West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio area will raise funds to help transform the lives of children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases during the 40th birthday MDA Shamrocks campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Through March 17, BFS Foods is adding a paper shamrock to purchase at check out that will be displayed on ceilings and walls in stores, visually declaring steadfast support to fund research and care for children and adults living with neuromuscular diseases.
The campaign will be using #Shamrocks40, along with #MDA #Shamrocks to generate awareness for MDA’s mission. To learn more about how to get involved, contact Account Manager, Cause Marketing Partnerships Cindy Clark at 989-413-3878 or cclark@mdausa.org or visit mda.org/shamrocks.
