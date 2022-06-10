MCHENRY — Bill Weissgerber, co-owner and associate broker of Railey Realty, was presented the 2022 Heise Entrepreneurial Spirit Award during the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce annual membership meeting and dinner by Martin Heise.
A 1976 graduate of Southern Garrett High School, where he painted the first Ram mascot on the hardwood at half court, Weissgerber was later inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Weissgerber began his real estate career at A&A Realty in 1984, where he quickly became the top producing agent, earning multiple national sales awards. He moved to Railey Realty in 1992, earning his associate broker designation and garnering an ownership stake within the company. Bill has been a top producing agent not only in Garrett County, but also in the state, often performing within the top 1% of agents in the state.
He assisted with coaching the Southern Garrett High Lady Rams basketball team for several years, including two state championships. Following community tragedies close to his heart, he started an annual event aimed at raising money for the youth of Garrett County. In 10 years, the WGW Community Youth Cup raised more than $1 million, supporting dozens of organizations in addition to Samantha Funding the Arts, Landon’s Library and The Andrew S. Woods Memorial Scholarship. Proceeds have helped fund the Learning Beyond the Classroom school bus, which delivers meals and educational materials to children during the summer months. He is also a member on the Garrett County Regional Hospital Board and a board member for Clear Mountain Bank.
“It cannot be overstated the substantial impact Bill has had on our community. He has worked tirelessly over the years to elevate Garrett County through his work at Railey Realty, volunteering and philanthropy. Recognizing these efforts is what the Heise Entrepreneurial Spirit Award is all about,” said Regina Sweitzer, interim chamber president.
