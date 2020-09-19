Atlantic Broadband sets up hotspots
CUMBERLAND — Atlantic Broadband has been selected by Allegany County Public Schools to install 34 hotspots with Gigabit Internet that will be fully accessible to 518 households so that families with multiple students can connect to the internet from multiple devices.
The hotspot access benefits students as well as families who may have parents working from home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students will participate in full-time remote learning this fall. Atlantic Broadband has partnered with Allegany County to ensure that all students have access to videos prepared by their teachers and online assignments, no matter their economic background.
The school district and local government will use coronavirus relief funding to bring access to the six neighborhood communities that need services most.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.