Discount offered to providers at Dollar General
CUMBERLAND — Dollar General is providing all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen with a 10% discount on qualifying purchases through April 30 and possibly beyond based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company plans to invest approximately $35 million in bonuses for all eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees who perform work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March. All employees have been given a 30% discount on DG private brands through May 4.
The first hour each morning is dedicated to senior customers and stores are closing an hour early to clean and re-stock shelves.
UPMC Western Maryland adds acute care services
CUMBERLAND — US Acute Care Solutions is providing integrated acute care services at UPMC Western Maryland, adding hospitalist services to its emergency medicine services.
Integrated acute care brings emergency and hospital medicine services together as one team with one purpose: seamless, quality patient care across the entire acute care episode.
The USACS model builds on the commitment to physician ownership by creating a single, accountable team of physician leaders responsible for continual improvement of patient care throughout the patient’s stay, from entrance into the Emergency Department until discharge, and even beyond.
Shields promoted at Knippenberg Insurance
CUMBERLAND — Nikki Shields has been promoted to director of business development at Knippenberg Insurance and Financial Services, 608 N. Mechanic St.
Shields joined the Knippenberg Agency two years ago as an agency account manager.
She brings extensive experience in customer service, customer solutions and communications and has shown great enthusiasm, organization and leadership, according to Craig Knippenberg, president.
Shields leads Knippenberg Agency’s personal lines department comprised of insurance professionals doing business in all 50 states. She resides in Carpendale, West Virginia, with her husband, Erick, and two daughters, Maelie and Marissa.
Shields can be reached at 877-621-1030.
