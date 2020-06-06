CUMBERLAND — Sheetz has served nearly 600,000 free meals through the Kidz Meal Bagz program to children and families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The employee-driven charity donated $620,000 to Feeding America to support child hunger programs.

Sheetz will continue to raise funds for Feeding America through the MySheetz App.

For every 200 points a customer donates, $1 will be donated to Feeding America.

Sheetz will match donations up to $100,000.

The Made-to-Share program at Sheetz provides weekly ready-to-eat food items to local food banks and financial donations to Feeding America member food banks at every new store opening.

