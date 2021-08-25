Garrett business event at The Fort
MCHENRY — The Fort in McHenry will host the next Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Sept. 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1550 Deep Creek Drive.
Chamber members and staff can enter their business cards to win prizes. The event is co-hosted by Cashmere Clothing Co., Solnet, Short Story Brewing, A Mountain Fix and O.M.G. Relax.
Register at visitdeepcreek.com or contact Holly Lane at holly@garrettchamber.com or 301-387-6171.
Tickets from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, will be honored. Purple complimentary tickets with an expiration date of July 31 will be accepted at chamber events until July 31, 2022.
