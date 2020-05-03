Plan helps to develop safe workplaces
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Chamber of Commerce has developed Safe Workplace: Best Practices and Baselines for Reopening Maryland, a set of guidelines for employers as they begin to think about reopening in a safe and responsible way in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rollout of MDCC’s best practices comes on the heels of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery, a plan to gradually and responsibly get the economy moving again.
To access Safe Workplace, visit https://mdchamber.org/resources/covid-19-resources/.
