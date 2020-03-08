Hospital staff forms council
KEYSER, W.Va. — Potomac Valley Hospital operates under a shared governance model where an Employee Engagement Council has been developed. The frontline staff meets monthly to discuss and identify needs within the hospital to enhance patient care, update procedures and improve efficiency.
Committee members participate in various community programs and engage in employee activities to ensure work-life balance for all staff. Most recently, the council established an Employee Hardship Fund to assist with staff who need help with personal issues.
Restaurant hosting event
GRANTSVILLE — The Rooster’s Nest will host the next Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on March 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 12336 National Pike.
Chamber members and staff attend the monthly networking event with a chance to win prizes by entering a business card.
The Rooster’s Nest is a family-owned restaurant open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The cost to attend the Business After Hours is discounted for members paid in advance. Register at visitdeepcreek.com or contact Holly Lane at holly@garrettchamber.com or 301-387-6171.
