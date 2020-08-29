CareFirst assists high-risk members
CUMBERLAND — CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has invested $1 million in the distribution of packages including masks, hand sanitizer and no-touch tools for high-risk members in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia.
CareFirst will distribute over 100,000 items to its most vulnerable member populations, including Medicaid members, individuals over 65 years old, individuals with underlying medical conditions and student health plans.
Earlier this year, the company invested $5 million to distribute personal protective equipment at no cost to healtcare and social service organizations and $2 million to community nonprofit organizations working to address complex and emerging health, social and economic needs during the COVID-19 health crisis.
