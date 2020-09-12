‘Masks on Maryland’ offers signs
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has created sign templates for businesses statewide to download and print as part of the “Masks on Maryland” campaign.
The signs, available in both English and Spanish, stipulate that masks are required by order of Gov. Larry Hogan and show how to wear a mask properly.
The mask signage is available for download at Maryland’s Back to Business website, https://open.maryland.gov/backtobusiness/. The signs can also be printed from https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/business-resources.
