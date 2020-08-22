Grant money helps rural small businesses
CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $107,754 in Rural Energy for America Program grant funds to help small businesses purchase renewable energy systems in rural Maryland.
“Investing in renewable energy for rural small businesses helps keep their doors open and their ventures profitable,” said State Director Denise Lovelady. “Additionally, lowering business costs helps them improve their bottom line and create jobs.”
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.
The assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Weis Markets launches Paws for Pets
CUMBERLAND — Weis Markets has launched an online Paws for Pets program to collect donations for the benefit of 126 local pet shelters in the seven states it serves.
The program runs through Aug. 30.
To donate, visit WeisMarkets.com/paws-pets.
