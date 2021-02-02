She’s So Pretty back in Pop-Up Frostburg space
FROSTBURG — She’s So Pretty has returned to the Pop-Up Frostburg space at 13 E. Main St. through Feb. 14.
The Pop-Up Frostburg program brings together entrepreneurs, artists, makers and small businesses with local property owners to activate vacant downtown spaces. The program is funded in part through the Main Street Improvement grant program through Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development and donations from M&T Bank.
She’s So Pretty features handcrafted articles sewn and designed by local artist Mindy Wilkinson. During the third annual Cocoa Crawl on Feb. 13, She’s So Pretty will offer 20% off each purchase plus a cocoa crawl mask with every $25 purchase.
Regular hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. with curbside pickup available.
