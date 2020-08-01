Martin’s helping children’s hospitals
CUMBERLAND — The Giant Co., whose family of brands includes Martin’s Food Markets, raised more than $1 million to support Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, marking the highest fundraising effort for the organization in the history of the company.
Customers can make donations by rounding up their purchase at self-checkout, donating rewards points and purchasing special reusable bags with a portion of each sale going to the charity. The company will continue raising funds for CMN hospitals through the end of August.
