LAVALE — Burkey’s Furniture and Carpeting is celebrating 75 years of business under the ownership of founders Ed and Mary Burkey’s daughter-in-law, Kathy.
In 2019 when their eldest son John passed away after a long battle with cancer, Kathy Burkey knew he wanted her to keep running things as usual.
“It never occurred to me 50 years ago when John and I got married and I moved to Allegany County, that I would someday be the one remaining to carry on the family tradition,” Kathy said recently in her office at 900 National Highway. “But, 75 years is a wonderful legacy and something to be proud of.”
Having just retired from her CPA practice, Kathy Burkey said she’s ready to oversee operations with longtime employees Shawn Winterberg, store manager, and Kathy White, office manager. Together with Scott Munday and Gary Zembower, warehouse/delivery, and the sales force of Krista Eaton, Jim Mullan, Renee Buckbee and Susan Mallozzi, the whole team is ready to continue providing “excellent and friendly service.”
“In the beginning” Kathy Burkey said, “the concentration was on televisions and appliances. In fact, the Burkey’s sold some of the first freezers in the area. That’s when the business was located on Centre Street in Cumberland. In 1953, the business moved to LaVale to provide a larger showroom space and warehouse. For years, the whole family was involved, including John and his brothers, Danny and Brian. From sweeping the floors to riding on the service and delivery trucks, they all participated.”
In 1971, John Burkey joined the management and sales side of the business after he graduated from Baltimore College of Commerce. When he and Kathy got married in 1972, she moved to town and handled the financial and tax side of the business.
Eventually, his two younger brothers moved away to pursue their careers. John Burkey stayed to help introduce furniture and floor coverings to the product lineup.
In 1975, televisions and appliances were phased out and more inventory space was given to the wide selection of furniture and floor coverings offered that is still the main focus.
In 1990, the company purchased the former Sheetz store property next door to the main showroom. It is currently used as a warehouse and furniture preparation area where everything is “deluxed” before sale and delivery.
And, that area is now filled with inventory that is ready for the showroom floor or customers’ homes.
When asked how COVID has changed the business, Kathy Burkey said, “Ever since the pandemic started, we have seen an increase in customers wanting to make their homes cozy and inviting. Whether it’s a La-Z-Boy chair to stretch out in, a Kingsdown mattress for a great night’s sleep, or a sectional sofa for family movie night — we have it all.”
In a 2017 interview during the 70th anniversary, John Burkey said, “Just like our economy, there have been some ups and downs. It is sometimes challenging, but it’s a good challenge. It’s been a rewarding career, much more personal in a community of our size and I’ve met some wonderful people.”
“I couldn’t have said it better,” Kathy Burkey said.
