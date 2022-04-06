KEYSER, W.Va. — Mia VanSant has been named chief operations officer of Burlington United Methodist Family Services, one of several personnel moves recently announced by the agency.
VanSant, who graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in social work, succeeds Sheila Walker, who recently retired.
VanSant has been employed by the agency since 2004, holding roles including treatment coordinator, licensing supervisor, state director and, most recently, vice president of community based services.
During her time in that position, she helped the agency expand community-based services to every region of the state and provide a continuum of care from prenatal to women in recovery. She has also worked with the Department of Health and Human Resources to pilot programs such as Foster to Adopt and Safe at Home.
Walker retired after a 25-year career that began when she was hired as the resource development manager. She later served as Beckley campus director.
The agency also announced the hiring of Jeremy Wilson as chief financial officer.
Wilson, who succeeds recent retiree Gary Crosten, is a Cumberland native and Calvary Christian Academy graduate. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Geneva College and has been a certified public accountant since 2014.
With the exception of a brief stint as chief financial officer for an automotive dealership, Wilson has spent the majority of the last seven years as the CFO for Mountain Laurel Medical Center, where he gained experience in nonprofit financial management, strategic growth initiative assessments and grant administration.
