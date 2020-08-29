CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce’s Education Committee and the Rotary Club of Cumberland have announced the winners of the annual Outstanding Business Student awards.
This is the 32nd year that area students have been recognized for their achievements in business courses in the county’s public and private high schools, Allegany College of Maryland and Frostburg State University.
Ethan Hilgeman of Bishop Walsh School was the sports editor in the yearbook class, participated in cross country, track and field for four years and was captain of both teams. He plans to run cross country for ACM in the fall.
Joel Clise of Calvary Christian Academy carried a GPA of 3.33 and has been helping at the Union Rescue Mission by building shelves and a dorm room. He helps with the children’s ministry at church. Clise plans to learn welding and work in construction as a contractor.
Chloey Harbeson of Fort Hill High School is enrolled in document processing and maintained a GPA of 3.21. She has played church league basketball and was a member of the yearbook club in middle school. Harbeson plans to attend FSU and major in video game graphic design or behavioral psychology.
Kassidy Rae Bothwell of Mountain Ridge High School maintained an overall 4.33 GPA while taking several honors and advanced placement classes plus six early college courses. She was a member of the National Honor Society and the school bowling team and volunteered at the local hospital during summer break. Bothwell works part time at the Smoothie Grill in Country Club Mall. She plans to pursue a nursing degree while attending ACM and FSU.
Michael Messersmith of ACM was a nontraditional student who for the past five semesters was a member of Phil Theta Kappa and was named to the dean’s list twice and the honor’s list three times. In May 2019, he received the Outstanding Business Student Award at ACM. He will enter St. Francis University to complete his Bachelor of Science degree in organizational leadership.
Ethan Hawk of ACM served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for six years as a medic. He received the Army Achievement Medal for meritorious service and later attended Penn State—Altoona. Hawk served as secretary of Omega Delta Sigma before enrolling in ACM’s business management degree program. He interned with ACT First Federal Credit Union and was hired as brand champion and head of the Public Relations Committee.
Diana Murphy of ACM earned an associate degree in business management in the summer of 2019.
Brady Gaumer of FSU graduated in May with a degree in accounting with a 3.806 GPA. He was a member of Phil Eta Sigma and Beta Gamma Sigma National Honor Society. He studied abroad at Duale Hochschule Baden-Wurttemberg University, Germany, and completed an accounting internship with Huber, Michaels and Co. Gaumer served as Bobcat ambassador and was a member of the FSU President’s Leadership Circle, FSU Undergraduate Career Summit, the SLOOP Institute for Excellence in Leadership Summit and the College of Business Student Leadership Committee, Planning Committee and Student Leadership Retreat. He was the recipient of the Founder’s Academic Excellence Scholarship and Opportunity Merit Scholarship.
￼Blake Bowman of FSU graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics with a GPA of 3.638 He has been employed at Executive Billing Inc. for the past five years and has worked as a student success mentor and student assistant at FSU. He has held multiple leadership and administrative positions in two national fraternities. Bowman is president of the FSU Economics Club, director of communication and publicity for Catholic Campus Ministry and vice president of standards for the Fraternity and Sorority Council.
Clara Thompson of FSU was a graduating senior majoring in business administration with a concentration in finance who consistently maintained a spot on the dean’s list. She worked as an accounting/finance intern with Eagle Construction in Virginia and has had volunteer experience at an architectural museum in Frederick. Thompson was the recipient of the Academic Leadership Scholarship for several consecutive years.
Abby Collins of FSU earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in human resources with a 3.472 GPA. She was a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and Delta Sigma Pi. Collins plans to relocate to a major metropolitan area and seek a position in human resources.
Ranjay Sismaet of FSU majored in business administration with a concentration in global business and a minor in finance. He held an internship in sales at JHC Technology and worked part time as a brand associate with Old Navy. He held several vice president positions with Delta Sigma Pi and was a member of the Marketing Club, where he participated in the “Swap-Ed App” competition in New York
Jenna Puffinburger of FSU was a graduating senior majoring in business administration with a concentration in marketing and a minor in management. She served as the student government president, worked as an intern for Ashoka Global and studied abroad in the Czech Republic. Puffinburger was a Bobcat ambassador. She has accepted a position with M&T Bank.
Nicholas Furhmann of FSU was a graduate assistant for the College of Business working as an academic adviser and a finance, accounting and math tutor. He was a volunteer assistant coach for the baseball team and served as a student representative for the College of Business Curriculum Committee. Furhmann received a Bachelor of Science in business administration/finance and an MBA — business analytics. He was a College of Business commencement speaker, received the marketing and finance Outstanding Student Award and Baseball Scholar Athlete Award. He was a member of the Google Cloud Academic All-District Baseball Team, Capital Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and Beta Gama Sigma Business Honor Society. He has contracted to attend Marine Corps officer candidate training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.