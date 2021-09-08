CUMBERLAND — Comptroller Peter Franchot has extended the tax relief being offered to businesses impacted by severe storms for a variety of tax and motor fuel payments for businesses and emergency responders statewide.
A one-month waiver of interest and penalties will be granted for business taxpayers who are unable to meet the September filing deadlines for sales and use, admission and amusement, withholding and alcohol.
Motor fuel tax license holders are granted a waiver of interest and penalties if paid by Oct. 31. Certain International Fuel Tax Agreement requirements are temporarily waived for shippers and carriers of essential emergency relief supplies or to those that are providing restoration of utilities to the affected area.
Questions about motor fuel extensions can be directed to Chuck Ulm at 410-260-7278 or culm@marylandtaxes.gov. For other tax-related questions, call 800-MD-TAXES or email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov.
