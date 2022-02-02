CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Chamber of Commerce is asking the business community to nominate a Rising Star within their organization. A Rising Star is a motivated stand-out employee, age 40 or under, who propels their company, colleagues and community to success.
The award will be presented to an individual who has demonstrated tremendous growth, an upward trajectory and embodies the future of Maryland business. The winner will be recognized at Inspire MD, the Maryland Chamber of Commerce’s flagship event, on May 12 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.
“We are incredibly thrilled to gather as a community in-person in May to honor stand-out Maryland businesses and leaders,” said Mary D. Kane, president and CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce. “Businesses look to their Rising Stars for leadership among their peers, fresh perspectives and to provide a diversity of thought. It is important that we identify these future leaders and celebrate them at every opportunity.”
Along with the Rising Star Award, the Maryland Chamber of Commerce will induct two new individuals into the Business Hall of Fame and award one individual with the Public Service Award for contributions to help advance Maryland’s economy and quality of life. The recipients of these honors will be chosen by Maryland Chamber of Commerce leadership and board of directors.
Nominations for the Rising Star Award are open through March 1. The winner will be contacted by April 15.
To submit a nomination, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6KFSWF5.
