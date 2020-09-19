Businesses old and new recognized in Garrett County

MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce and Garrett County Economic Development presented the ninth annual Business & Industry Appreciation at the chamber’s Business Before Hours sponsored by Clear Mountain Bank and Shentel.
The program recognizes the economic development, job creation and investment that is happening in the community.
Keynote speaker Ben Safran, associate partner with McKinsey & Co., works with state and regional governments and economic development organizations with an expertise in strategy development and project execution.
His presentation, “Reimagining the Post-Pandemic Economic Futures,” discussed the starting point before COVID-19, the economic impacts of COVID and how to plan to emerge in a way that lays the foundation for a strong, healthy economy in the long run.
The program included recognition of new businesses, growing/expanding businesses and businesses that have hit milestones of 50, 75 or 100 years in operation.
New businesses were All in Plumbing LLC, AMR Electrical Services LLC, Apple Alley Designs, Backbone Hemp LLC, Big K Transport, Brenneman Drywall, Cedar Ridge Log Homes & Construction LLC, Country Roads General Store LLC, Deep Creek Lake Cleaning, Don Patron Oakland LLC, Eager Beaver, Extreme Entertainment, Farm 2 Table Direct LLC, Friend’s Cleaning Service, Ken’s Concrete and Plaster, Matrix Construction LLC, Moore Painting, Mountain Creek Total Home Care, Oakland Mercantile LLC, The Outlet, Platinumhobo.com, Pleasant Valley Repair, Prestige Cleaning, Pristine Landscaping, The Quilt Garrett, Red Barn Events LLC, Shooters Bar and Grill LLC, Short Story Brewing LLC, Shrimp on the Barbie LLC, Sign in Here, Smokey River Gems, Solely Retros LLC, This-N-That Grocery, Tip Top Cleaning Service, Title & Tag Service of Oakland, MD, LLC, Triple B BBQ LLC, Triple S Painting, Staining & Pressure Washing LLC, Ursus Americanus Trading Post, Vanity Station Salon LLC and Vanity Station LLC.
Businesses that expanded their location and/or workforce were Garrett Regional Medical Center, gean&olive by Craeve & Co., Nomad Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & MMA LLC and UPMC WMHS Urgent Care.
Action Hardware & Fasteners LLC was recognized for reaching the 50-year milestone.
“These new businesses and expansions are a positive sign of the continual innovation taking place in our community,” said Nicole Christian, chamber president and CEO. “Especially in the wake of a pandemic and economic recession, we believe it’s critical to acknowledge that these businesses are creating jobs and investing in our community.”
