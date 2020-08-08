MCHENRY – The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2020 Business & Industry Appreciation program.
New businesses, growing/expanding businesses and businesses that have reached milestones for continuous operation of their business for 50, 75 or 100 years will be recognized.
All businesses headquartered and/or located in Garrett County are eligible. Chamber membership is not required. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, job creation will be limited to employees added between August 2019 and March 15, 2020.
“We know that some businesses are currently struggling, but we feel that it’s important to emphasize the growth and development that has taken place in Garrett County,” said Nicole Christian, chamber president and CEO. “Most of the job creation was pre-COVID and we want to help people understand that we were headed in the right direction before the pandemic. These successes should not be overlooked and should serve as encouragement for once the pandemic subsides.”
The application can be found at visitdeepcreek.com/pages/Awards or by contacting Holly Lane at holly@garrettchamber.com or 301-387-6171. Completed forms are due to the chamber by Aug. 21 and can be mailed to the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, 15 Visitors Center Drive, McHenry, MD 21541 or faxed to 301-334-8073.
The program will highlight the economic development, job creation and investment that has occurred in the community over the last year. The ninth annual Business & Industry Appreciation will be presented in partnership with Garrett County Economic Development on Sept. 15 at the chamber’s Business Before Hours program. Certificates and plaques will be presented to eligible businesses. The event is sponsored by Clear Mountain Bank.
