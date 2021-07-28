“When people talk, listen completely. Most people never listen.” — Ernest Hemingway
According to GSMA real-time intelligence data, approximately 5.13 billion people own a phone.
Recent statistics estimate there are 7.7 billion people in the world. Needless to say, more than half the world’s population owns a phone, yet we are losing the ability to effectively communicate both orally and in writing. It’s a bit scary thinking that while technology is growing, we are allowing our written and verbal communication skills to become “dumbed down.”
Phones have become an integral part of people’s daily lives, both in and out of business. With phones, there comes texting, social media apps, time management apps, games, music and emojis. I’m sure we have all experienced moments where someone messaged us with some news that would have been better said in person or were bombarded with LOLs and emojis as a way to express a feeling. While texting is effective, it leads to the question in this digital age, “Have our face-to-face communications skills been impacted?”
The answer is yes. According to The Lance, our increased digital skills have impacted our ability to communicate and write properly. As someone who reviews several thousand resumes and interviews hundreds of people each year, I strongly concur with this statement. I see incomplete sentences, extensive grammatical errors, and individuals who express themselves in incomplete and inappropriate ways.
So, what can we do? Should we lock up our phones and keep children away from any digital devices? This may help them build better oral and written communication skills, but on the flip side, they may feel disconnected from the world.
There are some measures we can take to help build our communication skills.
Call more and text less. Messaging is convenient and sometimes necessary, but if you can call, this forces you and the other person to actively listen, which may lead to a more effective conversation.
Meet up with friends. Setting up a routine meeting will help get you away from the vortex that is social media, gaming apps and texting. Peter Drucker said, “The most important thing in communication is to hear what isn’t being said.” When we can communicate orally with people, we gain the ability to read body language and voice intonations. This is an integral part of verbal communication. (This may especially be important after the social void that we experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.)
Write down your thoughts and feelings. Some call it journaling. Writing down how you are feeling can improve your writing skills and even reduce any stress or anxiety you may be experiencing.
The world is constantly changing, and technology will continue to advance. With these changes, we should not lose the ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing. Do yourself a favor and take steps to improve your communication skills.
