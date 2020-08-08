MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual membership meeting to celebrate a successful year.
“Over the course of the past 23 years, the chamber has been responsible for events, promotional campaigns and advocacy efforts that benefit businesses in all sectors of the local economy,” said Nicole Christian, president and CEO. “This year, without hesitation, we accepted a leadership role in helping lead our community through one of the most difficult times I have encountered in my 25 years in the chamber industry. I am honored to have spent the last decade at the helm of such a robust and impactful organization and look forward to the next decade.”
For fiscal 2020, the chamber added numerous accomplishments to its list of successes. However, this year was complicated by the pandemic and ensuing economic crisis.
“It was certainly an interesting time to serve as the chair,” said Tim Bender, chairman of the board. “I think this puts me in a pretty unique position to say that I was the chair of the board when the pandemic began. I don’t know if that’s an honor but I could not be prouder of the way this organization has stepped up and performed, providing leadership and serving as a resource during this crisis.
“Garrett County is fortunate to have such an active and dynamic organization representing our business community and leading our tourism promotion efforts,” said Bender. “This spring, even with the doors closed and lights off, the organization kept running at full speed, staying informed of what was happening with the pandemic, hosting webinars and helping inform businesses of disaster assistance programs, advocating for state and federal financial assistance for businesses and the county and helping to lead the efforts and preparations for reopening and recovery, including a relaunch of tourism promotion for the county.”
The chamber presented 43 local high school students with Work Ethic Diplomas during the past fiscal year and launched the virtualjobshadow.com platform for local high school students.
A Small Business Saturday campaign featured 20 participating members to promote shopping local.
The chamber secured $79,924 in state tourism marketing match grant funds and received the Transactional Outcomes Award from the Maryland Office of Tourism and the Best Media & Public Relations Campaign Award from the Maryland Tourism Coalition.
The Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area took home best website honors from the Maryland Tourism Coalition and secured $229,000 in grant money for management, marketing and project grants.
“I am always proud of what we are able to accomplish but I believe this year is exceptional,” Christian said. “Our team never faltered and our board was unwavering in their duty to lead our business community through this challenging time. While the crisis is far from over, we remain steadfast in our commitment to Garrett County and I know that by working with local leaders and community partners, we will prevail. In fact, I believe that the chamber is already stronger.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.