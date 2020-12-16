CUMBERLAND — Jeffery D. O’Neal, executive director of clinics, practices and behavioral health, UPMC Western Maryland, will serve as chair of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce board of directors in 2021.
Robert A. Godfrey, executive director, Friends Aware, will serve as first vice chair and James S. Crowder, manager, external affairs, FirstEnergy, will serve as second vice chair.
Newly elected members to the board are Patrick W. Buck, vice president of commercial insurance and risk management, CBIZ Insurance Services; Kristan S. Carter, owner, The Toasted Goat; Robert W. Collette Jr., clinical liaison and director of public relations, Cumberland Healthcare Center; Stephen R. McBride, human resource manager, American Woodmark Corp,; and Rebecca L. Ruppert, director of community and employer solutions, continuing education department, Allegany College of Maryland. Re-elected for a three-year term was Kristi N. Minnigh, owner, Kristi Otto Allstate Insurance Agency.
O’Neal earned his Bachelor of Arts in sociology at West Virginia Wesleyan College, his Master of Arts in counseling psychology from Hood College and his Master of Business Administration-Healthcare Administration from American Sentinel University. He is a veteran of the United States Army and a 2005 graduate of the Leadership Allegany! program. He has served on multiple nonprofit boards and community service organizations, including Rotary Club of Cumberland, Allegany County Drug and Alcohol Advisory Committee, Allegany County Crisis Intervention Team Task Force and Allegany County Opioid Overdose Prevention Task Force.
Godfrey is a licensed clinical social worker, holding a bachelor of social work degree from Alderson Broaddus University and a master of social work degree from West Virginia University. He was valedictorian of the 2013 Leadership Allegany! and serves as vice chair of the Leadership Allegany! Steering Committee. He is involved with the Allegany County Department of Social Services Board, ACM Human Services Advisory Committee, Cumberland Housing Alliances Inc., Housing Authority for the City of Cumberland, City of Cumberland Human Relations Commission and The Others Inc.
Crowder graduated from Penn State University with an associate degree in electrical engineering and a Bachelor of Science in business management with a minor in marketing. He is a graduate of the Leadership Allegany! class of 2020. He serves on the board of the Fulton County Medical Center Foundation and serves as United Way campaign chair for the Waynesboro Region. He also volunteers with the Mason-Dixon Boy Scouts of America and Sinoquipe Scout Reservation.
