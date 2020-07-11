MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Engage Telehealth Advisory Group to launch Chamber Telemed, an exclusive program designed to help chamber members and their employees access affordable health care through telemedicine.
Chamber Telemed provides businesses group-access to safe and reliable telehealth services via Teladoc at discounted rates. Teladoc, one of the largest telehealth companies in the world, is a nationwide network of highly qualified doctors who can diagnose, recommend treatment and prescribe medication when necessary through phone or video consultations.
“The chamber recognizes that many small businesses are unable to offer health insurance to their employees because it’s cost prohibitive but telemedicine is a great alternative,” said Nicole Christian, chamber president and CEO. “It is a low-cost option for the employer and employees have access to certified healthcare professionals at the touch of a finger.”
The chamber also recognized the difficulty of accessing basic health care during the pandemic due to social distancing and amidst stay-at-home orders.
“We discovered that the use of telemedicine was growing at a staggering rate during the pandemic and realized that being in a rural community we needed to make sure that our employers and workers and had access.”
Tanya Albert Henry, contributing news writer for the American Medical Association, wrote on April 29, “Telehealth had been gaining momentum in recent years, but the COVID-19 pandemic is propelling physician practices to quickly figure out how they can best use the technology to provide patients with care while practicing physical distancing.”
Research and timing put the chamber in contact with Engage Telehealth, which has been around for more than a decade and has built a preeminent platform that is user-friendly. A excellent reputation and first-rate recommendations made Engage a solid partnership choice for the organization.
With Chamber Telemed employers can offer their staff’s entire household (including spouse and any dependents under the age of 30) unlimited consultations with licensed and board-certified doctors at a $0 co-pay with no health insurance required.
Teladoc can be accessed anywhere at any time with an average wait time of 10 minutes or less.
The Chamber of Commerce has scheduled two online webinars for July 15 from 9 to 10 a.m. and July 22 from 11 a.m. to noon for Telemed demonstrations. Chamber Telemed is a member exclusive benefit but everyone is welcome to attend the webinars and learn more about the program.
The events are free to attend but participants must register in order to receive a link to the webinar. Residents can register to attend the July 15 webinar at rebrand.ly/telemeddemojuly15 or the July 22 webinar at rebrand.ly/telemeddemojuly22. They can also contact Nick Sharps at nick@garrettchamber.com or call 301-387-5237.
