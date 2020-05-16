MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce recently launched Takeout Bingo, a special promotion to encourage residents to support local restaurants.
The contest will run until noon on June 8. The game operates much like regular bingo, but players will play by ordering takeout and delivery fare from their favorite eateries and collecting receipts to mark off their cards.
Those who play will be entered into a giveaway drawing on June 8 for the opportunity to win a $50 gift card to a chamber member of the winner’s choice, a free two-night stay for a pet in a deluxe dog den or a cat condo at HART for Animals Inc. ($70 value), or a $20 gift card to The Vagabond Taproom.
The Takeout Bingo card has nine sponsored squares, featuring 3rd Street Diner, Brenda’s Pizzeria, Deep Creek Shop N’ Save Fresh, Dutch’s at Silver Tree, High Country Creamery & Market, Mountain State Brewing Company, Smoke N Mirrors Photography, Trader’s Coffee House and The Vagabond Taproom.
The other seven squares say things like “Buy a Gift Card” and “Order an Appetizer” and apply to any restaurant. Each bingo is worth one entry to the giveaway but a fully covered Takeout Bingo card is worth a total of four. When a player is ready to submit their bingo card and receipts they can email them to Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Membership Development Manager Nick Sharps at nick@garrettchamber.com.
“When Nick brought me this idea, I thought it sounded like a fun way to encourage people to continue supporting our local restaurants,” said Nicole Christian, chamber president and CEO. “The pandemic has cast a dark shadow and has everyone feeling a little depressed. Takeout Bingo is upbeat and provides a little enjoyment to everyone.”
Those interested in participating can find additional details and take a screenshot or download the official game card, sponsored by Norman Networking & Promotions, at visitdeepcreek.com/takeout-bingo or on the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Players can share their experience on social media with hashtag #GCTakeoutBingo. The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce encourages all players to responsibly follow state health guidelines when going out.
Questions about the promotion should be directed to Sharps at the email listed above or at 301-387-5237.
The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is the largest professional business association in the region, with 600 members representing every industry in the community.
