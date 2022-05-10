MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will host Business Before Hours: Legislative Wrap-Up downstairs at Ace’s Run Restaurant, 20160 Garrett Highway in Oakland, from 8-9:30 a.m. on May 17.
District 1 Sen. George Edwards and District 1A Del. Wendell Beitzel will be featured and provide their perspectives on the 2022 session of the Maryland General Assembly.
They will discuss legislation that passed, what did not pass and how businesses and Garrett County will be impacted.
Register online at visitdeepcreek.com or contact Holly Lane at holly@garrettchamber.com.
For more information, call the chamber at 301-387-4386 or go to visitdeepcreek.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.