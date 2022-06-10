MCHENRY — Cherie Krug was presented the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year award at the annual membership meeting and dinner by Membership Development Manager Nick Sharps.
Krug has been a member of the Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area board of directors for nearly nine years where she serves on both the grants and marketing committees. With over $2 million allocated to local nonprofits and jurisdictions that support heritage tourism in Garrett County over that time, she has helped to grow the economic impact to over $155 million. She recently took over the vice chair position on the Heritage Area advisory board.
Krug and her husband, Ron, volunteer at annual Victorian Chautauqua and other local events. She also volunteers with the Oakland Rotary Club.
