CUMBERLAND — Chessie Federal Credit Union was recently voted as one of the top five credit unions in Maryland, according to Forbes Magazine.
Chessie ranked third for Best In-State Credit Union.
“We are dedicated to provide personal financial services to our membership in an efficient, friendly and convenient manner,” Chessie FCU President Richard Daugherty said. “We pride ourselves in bringing the most up to date products and technologies to our members.”
Forbes Magazine partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously had a checking account. Financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction as well as on trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
Chessie has 30,000 members with assets of $309 million. It operates seven full-service branches and one drive-thru location and serves members in Allegany, Garrett, Washington counties in Maryland and Mineral and Taylor counties in West Virginia along with multiple employee groups.
For more information, visit www.chessiefcu.org or call 301-777-1781.
For the complete list of America’s best in-state credit unions, visit Forbes.com.
