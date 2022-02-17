CUMBERLAND — Chessie Federal Credit Union recently announced three promotions.
Garett Roderick has been promoted to vice president of branch operations after the retirement of Suzie Snyder. Roderick holds degrees from Potomac State College with an associate in business administration and West Virginia University with a bachelor’s in business administration.
Roderick has been with Chessie for 31 years, with 29 of those years on Chessie’s management team. He has held positions such as risk manager, card department manager, bank secrecy officer and branch manager.
Taking Roderick’s former position is Ryan Stott, who has been promoted to bank secrecy officer and card services manager. Stott has been with Chessie for five years starting as a front-line teller, then assistant manager, branch manager and, most recently, back up risk manager.
Chessie has also recently added new accountant Zach Ruppenkamp to its team.
Ruppenkamp recently graduated from Frostburg State University with a Masters in Business Administration after receiving a bachelor’s degree in business analytics. He will be working with Chief Financial Officer Nick Schurg to lead the bookkeeping and payroll department as well as taking care of other financial tasks.
“Chessie is excited, confident, and proud of its recent promotions,” said President/CEO Scott Kline. “Zach, Ryan and Garett will be an asset to the Chessie management team.”
