Clear Mountain Bank employee named to 40 Under 40

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Harry Hayes, vice president of mortgage origination at Clear Mountain Bank, has been named to the ICBA “40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders” list for 2020.
The award recognizes the nation’s up-and-coming community bank innovators and influencers who represent the future of the industry. 2020 is the second year of the ICBA program, and Hayes is the first banker from the state of West Virginia to be included in the list. Chosen from hundreds of entries, candidates were judged on character, leadership, community involvement, and innovation.
Winners are featured in the June issue of Independent Banker magazine.
Hayes has been with Clear Mountain Bank since 2006. He has served as the vice president of mortgage production since 2013 and also chairs the bank’s Millennial Committee. A native of Kingwood, he obtained his bachelor’s degree in business management from West Virginia University. He is a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and holds a Wharton Leadership certificate. He also earned the Certified Mortgage Banker designation through the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), and was the first to earn this designation in the state of West Virginia.
He serves on the board of directors for both the Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity and the Preston County Economic Development Authority. In addition, he serves on the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department finance committee and also served as co-chair of the most recent annual fundraising campaign for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties.
