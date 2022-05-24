BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Clear Mountain Bank has been named West Virginia Community Lender of the Year by the Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Office.
The bank was recognized along with other Small Business Week Award winners during a state level awards ceremony at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont.
In addition to a trophy, the bank received a letter and certificate of congressional recognition from U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito as well as recognition from Gov. Jim Justice.
“As a locally owned and managed community bank, we take immense pride in our capability to make quick, local decisions and continue to tailor our business banking services to help businesses grow and thrive in our ever-changing economy,” said David M. Thomas, president and CEO of Clear Mountain Bank.
National Small Business Week is celebrated each year in May to honor small businesses and recognize SBA partners for their support in providing startups and small business owners with counseling and advice, skills development, disaster preparedness and recovery, as well as access to capital, government contracting, lending and market opportunities to start, grow and build resilient businesses.
Clear Mountain Bank provided funding for 31 small businesses in West Virginia in fiscal 2021 totaling more than $8 million through the SBA’s guaranteed loan program.
