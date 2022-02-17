CUMBERLAND — Coldwell Banker Professional Real Estate Services honored Breann D’Atri, Seth Loar, Johnathan Loughrie and Dawnetta Adams for sales achievements during its 2021 awards dinner/ceremony held at the Cumberland Country Club.
Loar achieved an overall sales total of $12,910,950 and was awarded the Coldwell Banker International President’s Premier Award. He has been licensed to sell real estate in Maryland for six years, having started in the business as a dual career agent, pursuing his real estate career while working full time in the auto industry. His first full year as a full-time real estate agent was 2018. He grew up in Lonaconing and graduated from Mountain Ridge High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance at Frostburg State University. He also obtained his associate Maryland broker’s license, graduated from the Realtors Institute and is the sales manager at Coldwell Banker. He was selected by Coldwell Banker Corp. as one of the “Top 30 under 30” agents internationally. Loar resides in Cumberland with his wife, Stephanie.
Loar can be reached at 301-876-0676 or seth_loar@hotmail.com.
Loughrie was presented a plaque for overall sales of $4,036,500 and was awarded the Coldwell Banker International Sterling Society Award. He joined Coldwell Banker on March 1, 2021, and is licensed in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Loughrie assisted in over 25 real estate transactions and graduated from the Realtors Institute in 2021. He lives in LaVale with his wife and two daughters.
Loughrie can be reached at 301-697-0359 or jrloughrie@gmail.com.
D’Atri is a consistent member of the company’s Multi-Million Dollar Club and was honored for a total sales volume in excess of $3 million as a member of the Coldwell Banker International Sterling Society. She has been a licensed Realtor for five years in Maryland and West Virginia and is a dual-career agent working as the coordinator of workforce development and apprenticeships for Allegany County Public Schools. She is the vice president of CASA of Western Maryland and an Allegany County Planning & Zoning Commission member. D’Atri resides in Cumberland with her husband, Sean, and sons Max, 10, and Luca, 9.
D’Atri can be reached at 240-522-2205 or breanndatri@gmail.com.
Adams joined the Multi-Million Dollar Club and was honored for sales in excess of $2 million and inclusion in the Coldwell Banker International Sterling Society. She is a licensed Realtor in Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania and has worked in real estate since 2006. Adams has an associate’s degree in medical laboratory technology from Allegany College of Maryland and worked as a dual career agent, having just recently become a full-time agent.
Adams can be reached at 304-813-8350 or dawnetta.adams.realtor@gmail.com.
All employees received a cash bonus and a one-week vacation certificate from Broker Liz Rhodes.
The Coldwell Banker office number is 301-777-3380.
